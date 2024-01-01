Robert De Niro denies yelling at pro-Palestinian protesters

Robert De Niro's representative has denied that the actor shouted at pro-Palestinian protesters in New York.

In a video that circulated on social media on Wednesday, the Taxi Driver star could be seen yelling at a crowd, saying, "This is not a movie, this is real! That's dangerous and they say they're going to do it again! Again! You don't want that. None of us want that. C'mon. Let's all get serious."

Several users claimed that he was shouting at pro-Palestinian protesters and referring to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

However, the actor's representative Stan Rosenfield insisted to Variety that De Niro was simply speaking scripted lines during a rehearsal for his Netflix show Zero Day.

"What was seen was erroneous reports of Robert De Niro supposedly yelling at a group of anti-Israeli protesters," Rosenfield said. "De Niro's lines were 100% scripted. The video was a small snippet from a rehearsal scene from the Netflix series Zero Day which was being filmed on the streets of New York, April 27, where the character played by De Niro is confronting a group (all paid extras)."

Rosenfield added, "Someone copied the post and fabricated an entirely different and bogus meaning."

A rep for Netflix also confirmed to the publication that the 80-year-old's speech was from the script.

In the conspiracy thriller, the Raging Bull star plays a former U.S. President who helps investigate a serious cyber-attack. His co-stars include Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, and Angela Bassett.