George Miller: I never imagined making Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

George Miller "never anticipated" making 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'.

The acclaimed filmmaker created the 'Mad Max franchise more than 40 years ago, and George has been amazed by its longevity.

George, 79 - who has directed the latest movie in the money-spinning franchise - told Entertainment Weekly: "Here I am making another 'Mad Max' movie, which I never anticipated after the first one ... I mean, as John Lennon said, life is what happens when you're making other plans."

The director also revealed that he's learned some important lessons from the earlier films.

He said: "'Mad Max 2' came about because of all the things I learned from 'Mad Max': not only how to make films but, despite the difficulty I had in making it, why it was so successful.

"Why did the Japanese respond to it as a Samurai movie? Why did the French call it a Western on wheels? Why did the Scandinavians see it as a lone Viking [film], and so on. And I realised that, inadvertently, we'd tapped into some sort of archetype."

Chris Hemsworth stars alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in the new movie, and the 40-year-old actor has revealed why he jumped at the chance to star in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'.

Chris said: "I've heard people talk about how you want to choose the roles that scare you. And, yeah, it's sort of an actor-y thing to say. But I think it was a good thing. I think it forces you to dig that bit deeper. And the challenges, the adversity - that's where the growth occurs.

"I feel like I learned more on this film than anything I'd ever done because of what was asked of all of us and how challenging it was, in a wonderful way."