Tommy Dorfman is married

Tommy Dorfman secretly tied the knot with her partner Elise in 2023.

The 13 Reasons Why alum took to Instagram and Vogue on Thursday to reveal that she secretly eloped with her girlfriend Elise last year.

"I married my best friend and didn't tell anyone except @hunterabrams who came and photographed us towards the end of last year," Tommy wrote alongside a series of photos from the special day.

"we bought our own dresses @doverstreetmarketnewyork where i used to work before acting, and it was perfect," the 31-year-old actress continued. "a few weeks ago we decided to say let's celebrate this our way, so we we something for @voguemagazine and @vogueweddings because we love each other and the world should know (sic)!!!! ok???!"

In an essay for Vogue, Tommy opened up about her relationship with Elise, who she met on a dating website in 2021.

"We got engaged two months into dating," she wrote. "To our credit, we waited a full 12 months before moving in together, so you can't say we U-Hauled (though one might argue taking in a Great Dane puppy at our six-month mark was a smidge irresponsible). That's the thing about falling in love though; your responsibility barometer isn't always where it should be."

The actress added, "Love, for us, required that nauseating combination of naiveté, delusion and fate."

Tommy announced their engagement in August 2022 during an episode of Rachel Bilson's Broad Ideas podcast, sharing that she was engaged to "the person I'm going to spend the rest of my life" with.

Tommy, who came out as a transgender woman in July 2021, was previously married to Peter Zurkuhlen between 2016 and 2021.