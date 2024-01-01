Rumer Willis admits finding ‘freedom’ in her postpartum body

Rumer Willis has spoken about finally finding "freedom" in her body after becoming a mum.

The actress, 35, who is mum to one-year-old Louetta, revealed she hasn't felt any pressure to "snap back" after pregnancy.

"What's been amazing is that I feel that having a kid and being postpartum and still breastfeeding has really allowed me the space," she told DailyMail.com. "Like, I've made no rush to dive in and change anything.If anything I probably eat more freely. I'm still breastfeeding, so anything I take away from myself, I take it away (from my daughter)."

She added, "It's given me a real freedom to allow my body to do whatever it's gonna do."

Rumer, who is currently starring in new film My Divorce Party, welcomed her daughter in April 2023 with her boyfriend Derek Thomas.

At the movie premiere she told how her sisters, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, were babysitting Louetta, admitting she felt a "little nervous" being away from her daughter, but adding "My sisters are really great with her."

Rumer, Scout and Tallulah are the daughters of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

Rumer also revealed how wonderful it's been watching Demi, 61, become a grandmother.

"I think grandmas are inherently very different than how they are as mothers to a certain extent because it's all of the joy (of a child) without any of the responsibility," she said. "There's just such sweetness."