Ryan Gosling no longer plays ‘dark roles’ because of his kids

Ryan Gosling has revealed his approach to accepting acting roles has changed since becoming a father.

"I don’t really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place," the Barbie actor said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. "This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us."

He added that he discusses all his potential roles with his partner, Eva Mendes.

"The decisions I make, I make them with Eva, and we make them with our family in mind first."

He continued, "I think it’s happened when I had kids - really, you start to be way more conscious of everything you do and everything you’ve ever done and everything you will do if you get a chance to do it."

Although Ryan gained both commercial and critical acclaim for his role as Ken in Barbie, he's also played some much heavier roles in his career. He's well known for playing troubled characters in Blue Valentine and Drive, as well as The Place Beyond the Pines, where he met his now wife, Eva Mendes.

The couple have been together since 2011 and share daughters, Esmerelda, nine, and Amada, eight. They married in a secret ceremony in 2022.

Ryan is currently starring in comedy The Fall Guy with Emily Blunt.