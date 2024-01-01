Rebel Wilson teases Pitch Perfect 4

Rebel Wilson has hinted the next Pitch Perfect movie is in the pipeline.

"Hopefully there's a fourth one in the works," the actress confirmed to BBC Radio 2. "There is one being developed. I know we're older now, so I don't know exactly what the storyline's going to be. I guess they've got to get the script right first, which is the age-old dilemma."

She revealed that the cast of the franchise, including Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp and Elizabeth Banks, have remained close since the first instalment was released in 2012.

"I absolutely loved making those movies," she said. "We're all still friends, all of us girls. They're just so joyful."

Pitch Perfect 3 was released in 2017, but there have been regular calls for a fourth film to hit screens.

"We wanna do one!" Anna Camp said in 2020. "We all would be like, 'Come on!' We wanna do it until we're old and we're acting in a retirement home."

In Rebel's newly released book, Rebel Rising, she wrote about her staggering pay rise throughout the movies, revealing she was paid $65,000 (£51,700) for the first film and $10 million (£7.96 million) for the third.

"Universal Studios are incredible, but did they make a ton of money from the Pitch Perfect movies? Yes," she wrote. "So despite me absolutely loving all those folks at Universal, did I use that leverage to my advantage? Yes. And in the 11th hour, I go, 'You know, that's a lovely offer of $9 million. But I need one more to make it 10.' That's a big milestone when you're an actor. To receive an eight-figure offer, for a woman, is huge."