Tiffany Haddish had a crush on Henry Cavill until she met him

Tiffany Haddish wanted to date Henry Cavill until she had an "awkward" encounter with him.

The Girls Trip actress revealed during an interview with the Los Angeles Times that she has sworn off of dating celebrities, even ones she thinks are "so hot".

She cited the Man of Steel star as an example, claiming her crush on him disappeared after meeting him in person.

"All the famous guys I used to think, 'Oh, I would love to do it to him,' I know them now and I'm like, 'No,'" she explained. "I used to really want Henry Cavill. I think he's so hot. But I met him and he was so awkward. It was like, 'This would be weird. I should be talking to him about Dungeons & Dragons. Maybe he'd be more comfortable."

However, Haddish acknowledged that perhaps her incessant questions made him feel uneasy.

"Or, maybe he's just never had a Black woman be like, 'What's up? What's your credit score? Do you like spaghetti? I'll cook for you. Are you afraid of South Central (Los Angeles) or not?' But he's still beautiful," she jokingly added.

The comedian was previously in a relationship with rapper and actor Common for two years until they split in 2021.

She is now single and using the dating app Bumble instead of the celebrity dating site Raya.

Cavill and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are currently expecting their first child, and Common is now in a relationship with Jennifer Hudson.