Kate Beckinsale makes first public appearance since hospitalisation

Kate Beckinsale has made her first public appearance since her recent hospitalisation.

The British actress hit the red carpet at The King's Trust Global Gala in New York City on Thursday, marking her first public appearance since her recent hospitalisation.

"It's been a rough year," Kate told People at the event. "Because my parents have both been unwell and my cat... it's been a bunch of things. So that's why it's nice to come and see friends and have a little perspective."

She added, "Everyone's had a bit of a rough year, I think."

The actress first revealed she had been admitted to hospital on 11 March, when she shared a series of photos of herself looking emotional in a hospital bed. She did not reveal the reason for her hospitalisation.

In the following weeks, the Serendipity star, 50, shared several pictures of herself in hospital, including one of her wearing Easter bunny socks in a hospital bed.

In mid-April, Kate took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos and videos of her at home with her pets, suggesting she had finally been discharged from hospital.

In the photos, the Pearl Harbor actress wore a T-shirt that read "Tummy Troubles Survivor", seemingly hinting that she had been admitted to hospital with stomach problems.

She has since deleted all of her hospital photos from Instagram.

Kate's health problems came shortly after she announced that her stepfather, Roy Battersby, had died in January. Her cat Clive passed away in June last year.

She has also previously revealed that her mother, Judy, has been battling a number of health issues.