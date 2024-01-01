Rosamund Pike joins cast of Now You See Me 3

Rosamund Pike has joined the star-studded cast of Now You See Me 3.

The Gone Girl actress has signed up to star alongside original cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Mark Ruffalo and Morgan Freeman in the upcoming threequel.

While details about her character are being kept under wraps, the announcement described her role as "pivotal".

The Saltburn star joins fellow franchise newcomers Justice Smith, Ariana Greenblatt and Dominic Sessa.

The Now You See Me franchise revolves around a team of illusionists named The Four Horsemen, played by Eisenberg, Harrelson, Fisher and Franco. The magicians use their skills to pull off lucrative heists.

The first film was released in 2013, followed by a sequel in 2016. The next outing will be directed by Ruben Fleischer, who previously worked with Eisenberg and Harrelson on the Zombieland movies.

Back in March, The Social Network actor revealed to Collider he had read the script and it will "hopefully" shoot "in the next six months".

Sharing some insight into the film, Eisenberg continued, "I'm reading this new script for Now You See Me, or Now You 3 Me as we've been calling it - I'll get in trouble for that - I'm thinking, 'Oh, wow, these actors who I'm friends with, who are all genius actors are gonna be so funny in this.' And I could see, 'Oh, we'll probably improvise this moment because I see they set up a really great foundation.'"