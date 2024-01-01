Raven-Symoné asks fans to stop sending death threats to wife

Raven-Symoné has asked fans to stop sending death threats to her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.

The actress/singer took to TikTok on Thursday night to defend her wife after she received a barrage of criticism following comments she made in recent interviews.

During the interviews, Miranda admitted that she was unfamiliar with Raven's work, including the lyrics to some of her songs, which caused a stir online.

In the new TikTok video, The Cheetah Girls star told fans not to "spread lies" about her wife and their relationship.

"I'm here, with Miranda, my wife, to tell you to stop it in the comments, and stop with the death threats in her DMs," Raven said to the camera. "It is disrespectful to her, and in turn, disrespectful to me. Stop it!"

Miranda, 36, who was sitting next to Raven, 38, in the clip, then said the backlash had been "wild".

"I hope to clear the air right now and let you all know that I never have once said that I did not know who Raven was," she insisted. "I only ever said that I did not grow up watching That's So Raven. I did not watch her as a child."

"Since getting married, and meeting her in 2015, I have seen the majority of her work. I have also been at a lot of this work," Miranda continued. "So, I mean, backstage at The View, 25 Words or Less, the list goes on and on. I love That's So Raven. I think she should've won all the Emmys. I think my wife is endlessly talented, I support her beyond."

She went on to explain that Raven is more than just her work, adding, "There is real life here, and that is why we are feeling inclined to address this because I'm receiving so much hate for something that is really just a big spiral of internet misinformation."

The former Disney star and Miranda began dating in 2015 and tied the knot in 2020.