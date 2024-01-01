NEWS Joanna Page excited to start filming Gavin and Stacey finale Newsdesk Share with :





In an exclusive new episode of Off The Telly on BBC Sounds, Joanna Page, star of Gavin and Stacey and BBC podcast host, has revealed she can’t wait to find out what happens next. She reveals she doesn’t know what happens after the 2019 Christmas cliffhanger when Nessa (Ruth Jones) proposed to Smithy (James Corden) and is looking forward to reuniting with the cast.



The special Gavin and Stacey mini-episode of Off the Telly which she hosts with Natalie Cassidy has gone live on BBC Sounds.



Speaking to Natalie about the recent announcement that the show will be back for a Christmas Finale, Joanna says:



“I’m so excited to see the gang again and start filming, and I can’t wait to find out if Smithy has said yes. I can’t wait to find out what’s happening to everybody!



“I’m going to have to keep that script away from your [Natalie’s] little paws but yeah we are going to be able to review it on our show at Christmas and I will be very cross if you aren’t sitting down on Christmas Day watching me!”



Off The Telly launched at the end of February and is a hugely popular podcast hosted by TV legends Natalie Cassidy and Joanna Page. Due to the fantastic listener response to the show, from this week, we are introducing an extra episode each week called ‘Watch Shall We Watch?’ which will include listener views. The first bonus episode dropped today on BBC Sounds and is all about Comfort Telly.

