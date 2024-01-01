Neve Campbell is glad studio 'listened to' her complaints about Scream pay dispute

Neve Campbell feels grateful about resolving her pay dispute with the studio behind the Scream franchise.

The Canadian actress, who plays Sidney Prescott in the franchise, walked away from 2023's Scream VI due to the pay dispute, but it was announced in March that she would be back for the upcoming seventh film.

Discussing her decision to return in an interview with People on Friday, Campbell explained that she felt heard by the studio after she publicly spoke about feeling disrespected by her salary offer.

"I'm really grateful that the studio heard me when I talked about pay discrepancy and when I talked about (Scream VI negotiations) not feeling respectful," she said.

"When they first approached me (for Scream 7), I thought, 'I don't know what respectful looks like to them. We might be in very different places.' But they started out in a strong place, so that was lovely."

Campbell revealed that the studio's starting offer changed how she saw the opportunity to return to her beloved character.

"It feels nice to have put that out into the world and to have been listened to and to have made a difference in that way," she continued. "I hope other people get that opportunity too."

Back in 2022, the Wild Things star explained that she walked away from negotiations after receiving an offer that she felt didn't reflect the value she had brought to the franchise since 1996.

"I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man," she said to People at the time.

In addition to her pay, Campbell agreed to return because Scream 7 will be directed by Kevin Williamson, who wrote the first, second and fourth Scream films.