Elisabeth Moss listened to Emily Blunt and Carey Mulligan podcasts to prepare for The Veil

Elisabeth Moss listened to Emily Blunt and Carey Mulligan podcast interviews to help her prepare her British accent for The Veil.

In the new thriller miniseries, The Handmaid's Tale actress plays Imogen, a veteran MI6 agent who is trying to recover a suspected terrorist before the United States get to her.

Moss revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that she spent six months before the shoot honing her British accent by working with a dialect coach, watching British movies and listening to British celebrities on podcasts.

"One of the first things I did was get a dialect coach and start working on the accent because I was like, this is just gonna take some time. You gotta live in it," she shared. "I had Liz Himelstein... she's like, the one. We just started working in (six months before the shoot) and I just did it every day.

"I watched a ton of British movies and British TV shows and listened to British podcasts. I've listened to every Emily Blunt and Carey Mulligan podcast they've ever done. I know so much about their lives and their careers."

Moss added that it took "constant work and constant vigilance" to get her to a place where she felt comfortable speaking like a British person.

"You just kind of keep going and going until eventually I think it does get to a place where it's easier and it does get to a place where it's harder to go back to your own accent at the end of the day. And then you know that you're in a good place," she explained.

The Veil premiered in the U.S. earlier this week.