Chris Pine reveals ‘earth-shattering’ payday that changed his life

Chris Pine has revealed how landing his role in The Princess Diaries 2 changed his life.

The actor has recalled how playing Anne Hathaway's love interest in the 2004 movie propelled his career.

"I was driving on the freeway in my 1972 BMW that I've had since I was 16," he said in an interview with Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist.

"I was on my little Verizon little flip phone and I got a call from my agents that I booked the job. I pulled over onto the side of the freeway and they said, ‘You're getting paid $65,000.'" (£51,000)

Chris, now 43, had only ever appeared in adverts and as an extra at the time, and had an overdraft of $400 (£318) in his bank when he heard the news.

"It was like they had just told me I'd made $50million (£39.8million)," he said. "It was absolutely earth-shattering. I just remember distinctly knowing in that moment that my life had changed somehow."

He added that the money "lasted no time at all" as he had to repay the rent money he owed his parents, but he credits the movie for jumpstarting his career.

"It's a wild film. I'll never forget that."