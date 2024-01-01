Channing Tatum accuses ex-wife Jenna Dewan of ‘seeking a windfall’ from him

Channing Tatum has accused his former wife Jenna Dewan of "delay tactics" in their divorce.

The Magic Mike star split from Jenna in 2018 after nine years of marriage.

Although they were officially divorced in 2019, they are still resolving the division of assets, spousal support and child support for their daughter Everly, 10.

Now Channing, 44, has accused Jenna of trying to "prolong resolution of our financial settlement….to seek a windfall from me."

This comes after Jenna, 43, claimed Channing tried to hide his earnings from his role in Magic Mike, which he appeared in while the pair were still married. He has denied the accusation saying, "I have always agreed for her to have an interest in the Magic Mike intellectual property and related entities."

Jenna has since filed a motion asking the court to consider dealing with the Magic Mike revenue issue in a separate trial from other issues - something Channing isn't keen to do.

Channing is also reluctant to pay the spousal support Jenna is asking for, saying, "We had a short term marriage of eight years and eight months and separated over six years ago.... I believe she is now requesting spousal support from me to further delay our financial settlement."

The first Magic Mike movie was co-financed by Channing and the movie's director, Steven Soderbergh. Together they invested $7million (£5.57million). Today, the franchise is worth $167million. (£133million)

Jenna is now engaged to Steve Kazee. The pair share Callum, three, and are expecting another baby any day.

Channing is engaged to Zoe Kravitz.