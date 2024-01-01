Eva Mendes to take second role in Bluey

Eva Mendes will team up with the Bluey production team to read one of the stories.

The Hollywood actress will be the lead voiceover in the Bluey Book Read episode, Mum School.

She'll follow in the footsteps of other high profile celebrities who've read stories from the hit cartoon on the Bluey digital channel, including Kylie Minogue and Bindi Irwin.

Eva has previously spoken about how much her daughters, Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, eight, love the show. "Bluey is huge in our house. Huge," she told Now to Love. "I really love it. They (her daughters) get kind of this crazy energy afterwards and they play tricks on us."

Eva's husband Ryan Gosling has even revealed their daughters sometimes speak with a "slight Aussie twang", saying, "I think they got it from Bluey."

It's not the first time Eva has been involved with the show. In 2021 she voiced the part of "Yoga Dog" in an episode.

Bluey was the second most streamed show in the US in 2023.