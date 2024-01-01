Nicola Coughlan felt 'a bit like a fool' before landing first big acting gig

Nicola Coughlan has admitted she felt "a bit like a fool" before landing her first big acting role.

The Irish actress has recalled how she struggled as an aspiring actress before landing her breakthrough role in Channel 4's hit sitcom, Derry Girls, in 2018.

"It was just a washout," Nicola told Teen Vogue, explaining that she moved back and forth between London and Ireland as she ran out of money while auditioning for acting jobs.

"I was working in retail and spending all my money on rent, having no time to go to auditions, and not really getting auditions," she continued. "The ones I was getting were really bad."

The 37-year-old actress remembered that her family were worried about her financial situation.

"You feel a bit like a fool," she admitted. "Because it's such a dream, you're like, 'Am I kidding myself?' And your family are worried because you've got no money and you're living off ramen noodles."

Nicola eventually landed the role of Clare in Derry Girls and was later cast in Netflix's period romance series Bridgerton. Her most recent roles include the TV show Big Mood and the movies Seize Them! and Barbie.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nicola recalled landing her first small role in James Brolin's 1997 movie My Brother's War.

"My first thing was a James Brolin movie - I was just, like, an extra," she said. "But I got to leave school for the day. I (was paid) 30 pounds and was like, 'I'm rich! This is amazing.'"