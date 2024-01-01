(Cover) - US Showbiz - Gisele Bundchen tells of "heartbreak" for Brazilian flood victims.

The supermodel expressed her grief and called for donations to an emergency fund.

"My heart breaks for the Brazilians who are living through the devastation of the massive floods in Rio Grande do Sol this week," Gisele, 43, wrote on Instagram.

"Thousands of people have sadly lost everything."

She went on to say she had mobilised her team to direct funds raised to aid workers on the ground.

"My team and I have been received many inquiries about where to donate to get funds directly to the people dealing with this disaster. Thus, I have made the decision to reopen donations to the Luz Alliance Emergency Fund in partnership with @brazilfound."

The mother-of-two added that, "all the funds will be allocated to the people affected by this natural disaster in our Rio Grande do Sul."

She also invited her followers to donate various relief items.

"In addition, if you live near any of the regions and want to help directly, they need mattresses and pillows, all types of bedding, toiletries, cleaning products, all types of clothing for all ages, furniture, appliances, pet food, and general daily living items," Gisele advised her 22.6 million Instagram followers.

"Please take these items to a collection drop off location near your home."

Gisele, who was born in Brazil, encouraged her fans to "come together and support" flood-devastated areas.

"Anything you can do to help will make a difference; no act of kindness is too small," she wrote. The most important thing is to take care of each other in any way we can."

The catastrophic floods have affected 67,000 locals and resulted in at least 56 fatalities. The Brazilian government has declared a state of calamity.