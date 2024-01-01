Edgar Lansbury dies at 94

(Cover) - US Showbiz - Edgar Lansbury has died, aged 94.

The Tony-winning producer and younger brother of famed actress Angela Lansbury has passed away at the age of 94.

Edgar's son David Lansbury told The Hollywood Reporter his father died on Thursday at his Manhattan home.

Born in London on 12 January, 1930, Edgar George Lansbury was the son of Moyna Macgill, a Belfast-born stage actress, and his namesake father Edgar, a politician and timber merchant.

His grandfather was George Lansbury, a former Labor Party leader in England and a member of Parliament.

Edgar's first Broadway production, The Subject Was Roses, opened in 1964. It won a Pulitzer Prize and the Tony Award for Best Play.

Edgar also steered the cinematic versions of The Subject Was Roses and Godspell, and produced the 1974-75 Broadway revival of Gypsy, starring his sister.

Edgar is survived by his wife, artist Louise Peabody, and his children David, James, George, Michael, Brian and Kate.