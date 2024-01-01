Lucien Laviscount describes Shakira as "truly inspiring".

The Emily in Paris actor raved about his new girlfriend, describing her in gushing terms.

“Shakira is one of the most incredible artists to ever grace the planet," Lucien raved to Us Weekly.

"Her dedication to her craft, to her fans and her love for life is truly inspiring."

Lucien, 31, met Shakira, 47 on the set of the music video for her new single, Punteria.

“I remember getting the call saying that there was some interest in me being a part of the video,” he revealed.

“I was shooting Emily in Paris at the time but we managed to figure out the dates and I was on the next flight out to Miami.”

The experience showed him just how dedicated Shakira is to her work.

"She’s one of the most beautiful, hard-working people I’ve ever met,” Lucien explained.

Spending time in Miami was a dream come true for English-born Lucien, who added he'd been "dreaming" of visiting ever since childhood.

“Miami is all about the people, the culture, the vibe," he said.

"I was rapping along to ‘Welcome To Miami’ when I was a kid, dreaming of this place. It never disappoints."