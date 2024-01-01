Ava Phillippe calls out online body shamers

Ava Phillippe has called out online body shamers.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's daughter took to her social media to hit back at followers who make comments about her body.

"NBD but I just achieved a major milestone as a woman online," Ava, 24, wrote, over a video of herself looking into a bathroom mirror and applying lipstick.

“I saw 2 different strangers commenting on my body."

She went on to explain that the commenters had expressed opposing opinions on her body, with one suggesting she commence taking the weight-loss drug Ozempic, while the other believed she was too thin.

"The first said I should get on Oz*mpic because I’m too fat… The second accused me of starving myself because I’m too thin,” Ava wrote.

“My weight did not change in the time period between their comments (& it wouldn’t be any of their business if it did!)”

Ava added that commenting on women's bodies is, “such bulls**t.”

“No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like. You don’t always know what someone’s gone through or what they struggle with. But no matter who you are… Your beauty exceeds such superficial measures,” Ava told her followers.

Ava accompanied the video with a pithy caption, writing: “Pretty is as pretty does, babes. Bodyshaming is simply toxic behavior.”

The starlet also noted that she chose to use the term, “women” because she saw most body shaming directed toward the demographic.

“But let me be clear; bodyshaming is toxic no matter who the subject is," Ava concluded.

"We all deserve to feel safe & at peace in the vessel we live in."