Maya Rudolph would 'not do well' on Hot Ones

Maya Rudolph has not signed up to do the chat show Hot Ones because she fears she would "not do well".

In the first season of her TV show Loot, the Bridesmaids star's billionaire character Molly appeared on a fake version of Sean Evans' interview show and had a meltdown while eating spicy wings.

Maya admitted during a recent appearance on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard that she could never go on the show for real.

"First of all, that guy is a f**king prince. He is a delight and what a dreamboat," she said of host Sean. "I will tell you that I would not do well on that show. And I told him, I'm really sorry, I would love to do your show but I don't think I would be able to. Like I said, is there a way to maybe eat one or two (wings)?"

The former Saturday Night Live star conceded that she was "a wimp" who had been put off by Scarlett Johansson almost having "a panic attack" on the show in 2019.

While she noted that it's "wonderful television", she divulged gossip about the impact of the show on guests' bowels.

"I've also heard that two to three days post the taping you s**t yourself silly," she shared, before adding, "Sean says he gets regular check-ups and he's fine."

Maya's comments come almost a year after Jennifer Lawrence revealed she threw up "violently" minutes after trying the various hot sauces for the show.

The second season of Loot is currently streaming on Apple TV+.