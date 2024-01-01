Nicole Richie is writing a horror comedy

Nicole Richie has revealed she is currently writing a horror comedy.

The Simple Life star revealed to Variety that she is writing a movie in a similar vein to the 1994 satirical black comedy Serial Mom.

"I am in the middle of writing a comedy horror movie right now that I am going to star in. This is a little more Kathleen Turner à la Serial Mom," she said.

While she is best known for her work in reality TV, Richie has acted in projects such as Great News, Grace and Frankie, Camping, Chuck and Kids in America. She recently starred in the remake of the 1991 movie Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead and has finished filming Summer Camp alongside Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates and Alfre Woodard.

The 42-year-old explained to the outlet why she doesn't act very often.

"I read a lot of things, but I just want to make sure that it's something that I can do a good job in and confidently pour my energy into and feel like I can do it," she shared.

Richie added that she was determined to play Rose in the Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead remake because she is a "diehard fan" of the original movie.

"I never imagined that I would ever play Rose. But now that I think about it, I'm like, 'Oh, I've always felt spiritually connected to her.' So this was just waiting for me from day one, from 1991," she gushed.

The comedy was released in the U.S. last month.