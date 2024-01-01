Emily Blunt admits she hasn’t enjoyed all her kissing scenes

Emily Blunt admitted she hasn’t enjoyed all her kissing scenes.

The Edge of Tomorrow star revealed not all of the romantic scenes she's filmed for her movies were enjoyable.

Asked whether she ever "wanted to throw up" after a passionate kissing scene, Emily replied, "Absolutely, absolutely...I wouldn't say it's extreme loathing, but I've definitely not enjoyed some of it."

She explained she manages to get through less pleasant moments on set by looking for the good in her co-stars.

"I think my feeling is I've got to find something I love about everybody," Emily, 41, told radio host Howard Stern.

"I have to find something – even if it's one thing. It might be like they have a nice laugh or I like how they speak to people, they're polite. I mean, it might be something random.

"But find something you love about that person or something you love about them as the character and then kind of lean into that."

Emily went on to say she has also found that having a natural "chemistry" with another actor doesn't always guarantee the shoot will go well.

"I have had chemistry with people," she revealed. "I have not had a good time working with them."

She described chemistry as a quality she can now, after years in the industry, make for herself.

"Chemistry is this strange thing. It's an ethereal thing that you can't really bottle up and buy or sell. It's there or it's not. And you can manufacture it," Emily said.

"I've been doing this long enough. I could have chemistry with this water bottle at this point. You know how to conjure it. But it's just easier when you have a natural rapport with someone."