Whoopi Goldberg opens up over her former cocaine abuse

Whoopi Goldberg has opened up over her former cocaine addiction.

The comedian has spared few details in her upcoming memoir, Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me.

In the book, Whoopi, 68, has described how she once had a serious addiction to cocaine.

“I had stayed pretty far away from drugs, except for pot, after getting cleaned up in the early 70s,” the Oscar winner wrote. She had previously attended rehab before entering the entertainment industry.

However, Whoopi explained her arrival to the scene in the 1980s coincided with a relaxed industry attitude to hard drugs.

“I was invited to parties where I was greeted at the door with a bowl of Quaaludes from which I could pick what I wanted,” the Sister Act star wrote.

“Lines of cocaine were laid across tables and bathroom counters for the taking.”

Initially, Whoopi felt she was able to “handle” cocaine as it didn’t seem as “dangerous” as other substances.

However after a year of casual cocaine usage, Whoopi said the drug started to take over her life – and she began hallucinating. At one point, Whoopi believed there was a "creature" hiding under her bed.

“So I didn’t move out of bed for twenty-four hours,” she wrote.

“That kind of s**t doesn’t end pretty. There’s only so long a person can hold their bladder.”