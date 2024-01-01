Rebel Wilson reveals she never believed she could lose weight

Rebel Wilson has revealed she didn't believe she could lose weight.

The Pitch Perfect star has admitted she had no belief in her own abilities.

"I never thought I could do it,' Rebel, 44, told Ok! Magazine.

"Then in 2020, when I just really focused and did it, I felt sadness, because I'm like, 'I'm 40. Why did I not do it 10, 20 years ago?'"

The actress and comedian went through a grieving process for the years she had spent "hidden".

"I felt like this sadness, that I'd hidden away from people and from relationships," Rebel shared.

It was not until Rebel embarked on a "year of health" in 2020 that she realised she could commit to a healthy lifestyle.

"In 2020, I did this experiment called 'the year of health', and I lost a lot of weight," she said. "That garnered more attention than any movie I'd ever done."

Rebel explained she'd used food to make herself feel better as a result of not feeling confident enough to "stand up" for herself.

"Being born a girl where I came from in Australia, I didn't stand up for myself sometimes. Or I was told to just shut up and be a good girl," she said.

"Then, because I didn't feel that I was any good, I was feeding myself food that wasn't good. And it was like this whole cycle of like, 'Oh well, I'll just trash my own body'."