Kim Kardashian booed by crowd at Tom Brady roast

Kim Kardashian booed by crowd at Tom Brady's Netflix roast.

The reality star was greeted by an unimpressed audience when she took the stage at Netflix's Roast of Tom Brady.

After she was introduced by comedian Kevin Hart, the crowd initially seemed appreciative until Kim made a joke about the comedian's stature.

At that point, the cheers quickly turned to boos, with Kevin doing his best to calm the audience as Kim waited for quiet.

"Woah, woah, woah, woah," Kevin, 44, could be heard telling spectators.

Eventually, Kim, 43, was able to get her roast of the footballer underway.

“I’m really here tonight for Tom. I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might,” she joked.

Kim then delivered a joke likening 46-year-old Tom's appearance to her stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner.

“I do know it would’ve never worked out,” she said. “An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair… You remind me too much of my stepdad now.”

Kim ended her toast with a joke that hinted at OJ Simpson, whom her father famously defended in his murder trial.

“Honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast you," she said.

"But I think enough of my family members have helped defend former football players.”