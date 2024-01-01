Gen V producers will not recast Chance Perdomo’s role

Gen V producers have stated they will not recast Chance Perdomo’s role.

The actor passed away in late March after a motorcycle accident. He was 27.

Now, producers of Gen V, a spin-off of hit series The Boys, have announced they will honour the late actor by not recasting his role of Andre Anderson.

"As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory," a statement on the show's Instagram account said.

"We won't be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance."

The statement went on to say the cast and crew had been able to spend time reflecting and regrouping after the shock loss of their colleague.

"Instead, we have been taking the time and space to refract our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May," the statement read.

"We will honor Chance and his legacy this season."

Chance had been en route to a meeting ahead of the new season's filming schedule when he had his fatal accident.

The show had been set to commence shooting on 2 April, however this start date was delayed in light of Chance's untimely death.