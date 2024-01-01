The Fall Guy 2 script already exists but first movie needs to be a hit

Ryan Gosling has revealed a sequel to 'The Fall Guy' has already been written.

The 43-year-old actor stars opposite 'Oppenheimer' actress Emily Blunt, 41, in the new comedy as seasoned movie stuntman Colt Seavers, and he has confirmed the cast and crew were desperate to find out what happens to the pair so there is another script, but the first movie's success will determine if the second will ever see the light of day.

In a recent interview with Fast Company, Gosling said: "The sequel sort of wrote itself.

“We already know [the story] intimately. We’re just hoping that people like this movie enough that we get to keep telling the story of these characters. We love them so much, and we love this world, and I feel confident that we can do it.”

He continued: “We already—I mean, we love these characters so much that we wanted to know, just for ourselves, what happens to Colt and [Blunt’s character] Jody after the movie ends?

“What’s the next phase for them? And we know exactly what it is. So hopefully the audience wants to know, too.”

The flick only made $28.5 million in its opening weekend but is proving popular nonetheless, with scores in the early 80s already on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, Gosling and Blunt have shared how the 'Barbie' star saved the 'Devil Wears Prada' actress from a monsoon during filming in Australia - whilst she was casually mediating.

Emily told Entertainment Weekly: "Yeah, this story is ridiculous. To be fair to Ryan, I had not realised that there was a monsoon that had hit base camp. I was having a quiet little 22-minute meditation to myself, at which point my door blew open. It was like a hurricane was going on, and Ryan was like Last of the Mohicans: 'You need to leave!' I was meditating, and now he thinks I meditate too much."

Gosling responded: "I thought you were too chill. This is a problem! You’re too zen, wading out in this knee-deep water."

Blunt continued: "The trailers were floating away. I mean, I was surprised that my driver, Scott, had not come and knocked on the door saying, 'We should go.' Scott was just listening to Spotify.

Gosling said: "I think he got washed away. I just saw his hands above the surface."

Blunt concluded: "All I remember from that day is Aaron Taylor-Johnson [Tom Ryder] taking off most of his clothes and running around basecamp in the water. He was still very much in character. Just a regular, run-of-the-mill day on set in Australia. We went to Australia for the weather, and that’s what we ended up with."