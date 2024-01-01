Anya Taylor-Joy reveals how ballet background 'comes in handy' with acting

Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed how her background in ballet has been helpful in her acting career.

The Queen's Gambit star, who studied ballet until she was 15, revealed to Entertainment Tonight how her dance background helps her when it comes to shooting action sequences.

"It weirdly comes in handy for like kicking a*s," she shared. "It's just being able to consistently hit your marks and having the discipline and it's all really choreography at the end of the day - just less pointe shoes and more punching."

Taylor-Joy will soon be seen "kicking a*s" as the title character in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, a prequel to George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road.

She made the remark after the reporter noted that she had ballet in common with Charlize Theron, who played Furiosa in the 2015 movie.

Speaking of the support she's received from the Oscar winner, Taylor-Joy added, "She is as wonderful and cool and supportive as you can possibly imagine. I feel very, very lucky."

Last year, Theron told the publication that she couldn't "think of a better actress" to portray the younger version of her character in the upcoming origin story.

At the time, she noted that they hadn't spoken to her successor, adding, "I think she's going to be totally OK. Without talking to me, she's going to be absolutely fine."

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, also starring Chris Hemsworth, will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on 15 May before hitting cinemas from 23 May.