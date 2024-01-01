JoJo Siwa reacts to Chloe Fineman's impression on Saturday Night Live

JoJo Siwa approves of Chloe Fineman's impression of her new rebrand on Saturday Night Live.

The comedian appeared alongside Colin Jost during Weekend Update on Saturday wearing a black and silver sparkly bodysuit and KISS-inspired make-up, similar to JoJo's new, edgier look.

As she sat down next to Colin at the desk, Chloe started performing JoJo's dance moves to her new song Karma.

During her conversation with Colin, Chloe as JoJo declared, "I'm in my bad girl era now" and that "no one my age has done" an edgy rebrand before.

She took JoJo's claims one step further by joking that she's "the first gay girl in the world" and then poked fun at the singer/dancer's assertion that she invented a new genre of music called "gay pop".

The former Dance Moms star, 20, gave her seal of approval on her Instagram Stories on Sunday by sharing the clip and writing, "ICONIC. I literally don't know what to say. This is f**king crazy. 3 and a half minute skit on SNL..."

Chloe replied to JoJo on her Instagram Stories, posting, "@itsjojosiwa you are my spirit animal (rock fingers) and ACTUALLY the most iconic."

JoJo was slammed last month after she made the "gay pop" declaration in an interview with Billboard.

"When I first signed with Columbia, I said I wanted to start a new genre of music," she said. "They said, 'What do you mean?', and I said, 'It's called 'gay pop'. It's like K-pop but it's gay pop.'"