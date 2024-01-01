Emily Blunt's children cried seeing her in danger in Jungle Cruise

Emily Blunt's daughters found her family movie Jungle Cruise to be a distressing experience.

In the 2021 movie, the British actress plays a scientist who hires Dwayne Johnson's riverboat captain to take her and her brother down the Amazon River to find the Tree of Life.

While the action adventure was based on a Disney attraction and designed for children, Blunt's daughters Hazel, nine, and Violet, seven, did not enjoy watching their mum's character Dr. Lily Houghton in danger.

"They've only seen Jungle Cruise once," the Oppenheimer star told People. "They didn't like the underwater stuff where I'm trapped and I'm in peril... (they) started crying. They left the room."

The Devil Wears Prada star noted that her kids, whom she shares with John Krasinski, don't like watching her films in general.

"They don't love watching me on screen," she added. "Which I understand because I'm their mummy and it's very strange to see me play someone else."

Blunt's The Fall Guy co-star Ryan Gosling revealed that his children Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, eight, had a say in what dangerous situations he did or didn't participate in while playing a stunt double in the new movie.

"My kids didn't want me to be set on fire," the Barbie star shared. "They were like, 'No. No fire.' So I didn't do it."

The Fall Guy is in cinemas now.