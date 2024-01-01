Cynthia Erivo experienced imposter syndrome during first Met Gala

Cynthia Erivo experienced imposter syndrome when she attended her first Met Gala in 2016.

The Widows actress had a lot of nerves as she walked the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City during fashion's biggest night.

"Walking on the Met Gala carpet that year was really f**king nerve-wracking," she told Variety on Sunday. "I had just finished The Color Purple (on Broadway). I went with Coach. I was new so I didn't know what to expect. It's that weird thing where I was like, 'I don't know if I'm supposed to be here.' It was a lot of imposter syndrome."

The British actress will be attending the Met Gala for the sixth time on Monday and wearing an ensemble that fits in with The Garden of Time theme.

Teasing her look, she said, "It's almost like I have run through a garden and things have fallen on me."

The star also revealed that there might be a nod to Wicked, her upcoming movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.

"There's always going to be an aspect of Wicked in everything I do. But sometimes you may have to search for it," she said cryptically.

The stars will descend upon the Met around 5.30pm local time. The event will be co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth.