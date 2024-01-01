Tiffany Haddish gets into car accident before taping podcast episode

Tiffany Haddish has revealed that she got into car accident before taping a podcast episode with Dax Shepard.

The actress has revealed she was in a car accident while driving to record the latest episode of Dax's Armchair Expert podcast, which was released on Monday.

During the episode, Tiffany shared details of the incident.

"When the car spun around, I was sitting there. I was trembling a little bit, and I was like, 'Where did my phone go?' Because it flew out of the holder, and it hit me in the arm and the leg," the 44-year-old said. "And I was like, where's the phone? And then I picked the phone up off the floor, and then I was like, let me try to get the car out of the middle of the road, and thank God nobody was coming from the other direction."

Tiffany went on to explain that she initially wanted to confront the other person involved in the accident, but decided it wasn't the right thing to do.

"And then I see the guy get out the car, and he's walking towards me. And he's like, 'Are you okay?'" she recalled. "He said, 'Oh, s**t. I hit my favourite person.' And I'm holding the phone, and I'm like, 'Who do I call first? Who do I call first?' And I'm trembling, and I'm like, 'Did I f**k this guy before? Do I know him?' ... I'm just wondering, do I know him? And he kept saying are you alright? Are you good? And I rolled the window down and I said, 'I guess, maybe.'"

Tiffany noted that she and the other driver eventually recognised each other from working at a comedy club in Los Angeles.

The Night School actress then told Dax, who picked her up from the scene of the crash, that she was shaken by the accident.

"I'm trembling, though. So I'm like, 'Trembling is good. You're releasing trauma,'" she said.