Chrissy Teigen skips the Met Gala after sporting neck brace

Chrissy Teigen missed out on the Met Gala after injuring her neck.

The model took to Instagram to confirm she wouldn't be attending the iconic fashion gala, instead revealing a picture of her at home wearing a neck brace.

She captioned the photo "@The Met!" and then wrote "I tried to do a headstand."

She later added another caption, saying “I couldn’t take my blood test because I had eaten bacon wrapped dates. My doctor has had it with me.”

It's unclear when Chrissy's injury took place, but the night before she had attended the King’s Trust Global Gala with her husband John Legend.

Chrissy, 38, is known for attending the event each year and wearing extravagant outfits.

This year's Met Gala is being hosted by Gwendoline Christie, La La Anthony and Ashley Graham, and is co-chaired by Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth.