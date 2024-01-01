David Beckham reveals documentary director was cross about viral moment

David Beckham has told how his 'be honest' remark in the Beckham documentary was never meant to be happen.

The sports star has revealed that when he interrupted wife Victoria Beckham talking about being from a "working class" family with his now infamous "be honest" comment, he wasn't meant to be in the house.

In the hit Netflix documentary, Beckham, Victoria was talking about "being from a working class family," when David popped his head round the corner and said "be honest," reminding her that her dad used to drive her to school in a Rolls Royce.

David, 49, was at an Emmys For Your Consideration event on Sunday when he opened up about the scene.

"It was Victoria's first day filming, and she was sat there in the lounge, looking great. She had the dogs running in and out and Fisher (Stevens, the documentary director) thought that I'd left the house, but I was in the kitchen making a coffee before I went to the office," he recalled.

"I put the set of headphones on, and all of a sudden I heard my wife go, 'Well, we're down to earth.' And I was like, 'No, no, no.' As soon as I heard her say, 'We're working class,' I stuck my head in and I was like, 'Be honest'.

He added that Fisher was "very angry with me over that."

Fisher, who was at the event, confirmed they "scheduled the interview with Victoria because David was supposedly out and she could be free to say what she wants, and then he showed up and I was quite upset. I was like, 'Get him out of here,' but it actually turned out to be brilliant. Thank God the cameraman caught David...then I did say, 'We have gold, I think.'"