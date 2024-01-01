Anna Wintour banned four items from Met Gala

Anna Wintour banned four specific items from the 2024 Met Gala.

Appearing on morning television show Today, the fashion maven revealed four particular things she refuses to allow into the high-profile event.

“Is it true that you have banned chives, onions and garlic off the menu?” Today cohost Jenna Bush Hager asked Anna during an interview on 6 May, the day of the gala.

“Well, those are three things I’m not particularly fond of,” 74-year-old Anna replied. “So yes, that’s true.”

The fourth item Anna has declared off limits at the fashionable fundraiser is mobile phones, in hopes guests will be more inclined to chat to each other and be present in the moment.

“It’s often wonderful to hear after dinner, people say, ‘We had the most wonderful conversations'," she explained.

"So that’s the idea, that life can exist without a picture on your cell phone."

The Met Gala's theme for 2024 is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" while the dress code is "Garden of Time".

Anna donned a long coat embellished with flowers for the red carpet.