Jana Kramer slams Travis Kelce as ‘corny’

Jana Kramer has described Travis Kelce as "corny".

The singer and actress was outspoken about Travis's high-profile romance with Taylor Swift on her podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer.

“He reminds me of my ex,” Jana, 40, told guest star Josie Van Dyke. “But it just feels a little corny, cheesy. It just feels like he’s loving the attention.” Jana was previously married to former NFL player Mike Caussin.

“Honestly, the Super Bowl thing rubbed me kind of the wrong way – the aggression there,” she explained, in reference to Kansas City Chiefs player Travis shouting at and pushing his team's head coach Andy Reid. Travis later described his behaviour as “unacceptable”.

Jana went on to say she hoped Taylor and Travis, both 34, would be happy together but that she held reservations about the relationship based on the pair's differing lifestyles.

"I just want everyone to be happy is what I’ll default to," she said. "I don’t know, it’s something about him that reminds me of my ex that just rubs me the wrong way.

Having watched videos of Travis consuming alcohol, Jana explained her concerns stemmed from his drinking habits.

"Every time I’ve ever seen a video he’s just always drunk," she explained. "And I hope she doesn’t go on that. I see her drinking more now, like – the company you keep."