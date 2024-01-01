NEWS

Tom Selleck could lose his ranch if he can’t keep working

Tom Selleck risks losing his California ranch if he can’t keep working.

The Blue Bloods star revealed he's worried about holding onto the 63-acre Californian property if his show gets cancelled.

"You know, hopefully I keep working enough to hold onto the place," Tom told CBS Sunday Morning, explaining that while he's earned plenty of money over the years, a ranch of that size costs a lot to maintain.

"That's always an issue – if I stopped working, yeah," Tom said. "Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch!"

Tom, 79, was responding to reports the show would end after its 14th season – which he claimed made no sense given the show's ratings.

"We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast," he pointed out. "We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back."

He went on to confess that despite having sustained a solid career over six decades, he continues to hold anxiety about remaining employed.

"As an actor, you never lose – I don't lose, anyway – that sense that every time I finish a job, it's my last job," Tom shared.

"I like the fact that there's no excuses! You just go to work and you do the work.

"And I have a lot of reverence for what I call 'the work', and I love it. And I'd like to keep doing it."

