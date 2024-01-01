Tom Selleck could lose his ranch if he can’t keep working

- NEWS
Tom Selleck risks losing his California ranch if he can’t keep working.
The Blue Bloods star revealed he's worried about holding onto the 63-acre Californian property if his show gets cancelled.
"You know, hopefully I keep working enough to hold onto the place," Tom told CBS Sunday Morning, explaining that while he's earned plenty of money over the years, a ranch of that size costs a lot to maintain.
"That's always an issue – if I stopped working, yeah," Tom said. "Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch!"
Tom, 79, was responding to reports the show would end after its 14th season – which he claimed made no sense given the show's ratings.
"We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast," he pointed out. "We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back."
He went on to confess that despite having sustained a solid career over six decades, he continues to hold anxiety about remaining employed.
"As an actor, you never lose – I don't lose, anyway – that sense that every time I finish a job, it's my last job," Tom shared.
"I like the fact that there's no excuses! You just go to work and you do the work.
"And I have a lot of reverence for what I call 'the work', and I love it. And I'd like to keep doing it."