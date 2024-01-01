Hugh Jackman wears the same suit to the Met Gala as 20 years ago

Hugh Jackman has revealed the tuxedo he wore to this year's Met Gala is the same one he wore in 2004.

The Wolverine star, 55, first wore the stylish suit 20 years ago, when he attended the high profile fashion gala with his now ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness, for the first time.

"My original Tom Ford tuxedo. Refitted and repaired," he captioned a photo of himself.

This is the first year Hugh has attended the event by himself after he split from Deborra-Lee after 27 years of marriage in September 2023.

The couple attended the event together in 2004, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2022, and last year in 2023 just a few months before they announced their split.

Hugh was seen posing with Tom Ford later in the evening. Ironically, Tom wasn't wearing one of his own suits. Instead, he wore a red velvet jacket designed by Anthony Vaccarello, the creative director of Saint Laurent.

He praised Anthony, saying, "I love what he does, and he asked if he could make me something to wear tonight. I’m no longer designing, so I thought, Why not?”