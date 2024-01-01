Kim Kardashian prompts fears after showing off tiny waist at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian has worried fans after showing off a tiny waist at the Met Gala.

The reality star, 43, arrived on the red carpet at the high profile fashion event in a custom Maison Margiela gown.

Usually known for her curvy body, fans were quick to notice how tiny her waist appeared.

"How many ribs did Kim get removed????" wrote one fan on social media. "Where did you put all your internal organs?" asked another. Someone else added, "How r u breathing tho."

This isn't the first time Kim has appeared at the Met Gala looking noticeably different.

In 2022 she wore Marilyn Monroe's original vintage Jean Louis gown, and was open about the extreme lengths she went to in order to fit in to it.

“I tried it on, and it didn’t fit me. And so I looked at it, and I said, ‘Give me three weeks,’” she told Vogue. “I had to lose 16 pounds (7kg) to be able to fit this, but it was such a challenge. I was determined to fit it.”