Rita Ora admits her Met Gala look posed awkward challenge

Rita Ora admited her 2024 Met Gala look posed an awkward challenge.

The singer revealed she had concerns about how she would go to the bathroom on the night, while wearing a gown with a built-in, flesh-toned body stocking.

Rita, 33, explained her Tom Ford gown incorporated “very old beads from the 1st and 2nd century BC”, which made it a nerve-wracking piece to wear.

“These (beads) actually have been handpicked all over sort of North Africa and Europe, and it just embodies this kind of timeless beauty from centuries and centuries,” Rita told Extra.

“What’s really unique is that playing with nature and time and understanding what beauty means to everyone is really, really cool to see. I’m excited to see how everyone’s interpreted it.”

The theme of this year's gala is "The Garden of Time", in honour of the museum's new “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibition.

Aside from her appreciation of the gown's historic importance, however, Rita also had a more immediately pressing thought about the night.

When the show's hosts pointed out that Rita had successfully navigated the red-carpeted stairs of the Metropolitan Museum in the look, she quipped, “Yes, but going to the toilet is another thing.”

Rita attended the event with her husband, Taika Waititi, 48.