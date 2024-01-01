Adwoa Aboah announces pregnancy at 2024 Met Gala

Adwoa Aboah revealed her pregnancy at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday night.

The British model and actress announced she is expecting her first child during fashion's biggest night by wearing a two-piece H&M ensemble that showcased her baby bump.

Aboah, 31, arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a ruffled red silk organza crop top with a matching voluminous bubble-hem skirt in red silk taffeta and red pointed heels.

The Top Boy star opened up about balancing the theme, The Garden of Time, and the desire to express herself.

"My Met Gala looks are always very instinctive - I love leaning into the theme, but I always want to feel completely like myself with the confidence to stand out from the rest," she said in an H&M press release. "We created a look to mark a very special moment in my life."

H&M described her two-piece creation as a "charm-infused confection" which "epitomises contemporary femininity".

The high street brand also dressed actresses Awkwafina and Hari Nef and models Quannah Chasinghorse and Paloma Elsesser.

Aboah is currently dating U.S.-based skater and cinematographer Daniel Wheatley. They reportedly began their relationship in 2021.