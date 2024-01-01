Samuel L. Jackson and Henry Golding to star in Head Games

Samuel L. Jackson and Henry Golding have been cast in the psychological sci-fi thriller 'Head Games'.

Music video and film director Anthony Mandler is helming the project that seems set to attract a lot of attention at the Cannes market this month.

Golding will portray Jacob, a corporate spy who poses as a personal chef to Graham (Jackson), the founder of a neuroprosthetics company.

However, Jacob's true goal is to infiltrate his boss' villa so he can steal his radical new invention. As his plan unfolds, nothing is as it appears and the mind games between the duo begin.

'Head Games' is due to begin principal photography in October with Colin Liddle writing the script.

Mandler said: "I couldn't be more excited to bring this brilliant script to life.

"'Head Games' is a propulsive story that pushes the boundaries of what we know as a reality and what could ultimately become fiction before our eyes... I couldn't think of two better actors to bring Graham and Jacob to life than Sam and Henry."

Despite his extensive career in the movie business, Samuel has only ever won an honorary Oscar and admitted that he would rather appear in big-budget Marvel and 'Star Wars' flicks than chase awards recognition.

The 75-year-old actor told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: "I was never going to let the Oscars be a measure of my success or failure as an actor. My yardstick of success is my happiness: Am I satisfied with what I'm doing?

"I'm not doing statue-chasing movies. You know: 'If you do this movie, you'll win an Oscar'. No, thanks. I'd rather be Nick Fury. Or having fun being Mace Windu with a lightsabre in my hand."