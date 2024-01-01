Ariana Grande reveals first time on Wicked set was 'most emotional day' of her life

Ariana Grande had "the most emotional day" of her life when she first stepped onto the set of Wicked.

The pop star plays Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Jon M. Chu's upcoming two-part adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.

Recalling her first time on set, Grande told Variety at the 2024 Met Gala, "My first day on set for Wicked was the most emotional day of my life. All I remember was holding hands with Cynthia and Jon and crying. And (Jon) saying, 'Welcome to Wicked.'"

Grande and her co-star Erivo became close friends on the set of the movie and kept each other company on the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday.

During their joint interview, the Thank U, Next singer had nothing but praise for her co-star's performance.

"(I) will never forget a minute of filming with her," she gushed. "She humanises (Elphaba) in such an extraordinary way and brings her to life... Her eyes, her hands, it's otherworldly."

The Widows actress returned the favour by praising Grande for wearing "her heart on her sleeve constantly".

She added, "She is so open and generous with her performance that it is so easy to be in a scene with her. You look at her eyes and you know she is telling the truth."

The duo were asked which scene they were most excited for audiences to see and they replied in unison, "All of them."

Grande was the special performer at this year's Met Gala, singing hits such as Into You, 7 Rings and Yes, And? Erivo joined her for the finale, during which they sang Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston's 1998 duet When You Believe.

The first instalment of Wicked will be released in November.