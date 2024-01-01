Chris Pine 'stunned' by Wonder Woman 3's cancellation

Chris Pine was "stunned" when he learned Wonder Woman 3 had been scrapped.

The Star Trek actor, who played Steve Trevor in 2017's Wonder Woman and 2020's Wonder Woman 1984, couldn't believe it when Warner Bros. decided to pull the plug on a threequel following a leadership change at DC Studios.

"I'm stunned that they said no to a billion-dollar franchise and decided to pivot elsewhere," Pine said to Business Insider. "I don't know what the reasoning was behind that; it's above my pay grade, but Wonder Woman is an incredible character; Patty is such a thoughtful director."

Patty Jenkins was working on a third movie about Gal Gadot's superhero when James Gunn and Peter Safran were brought in to overhaul DC Studios. Her idea for a third outing did not fit in with their plans for a new DC universe.

In his interview, Pine noted that his character was "dead" and it would've been "ridiculous" to bring him back for a third film.

Back in March, Jenkins confirmed on the Talking Pictures podcast that Wonder Woman 3 was done "for the time being, but probably easily forever".

"They aren't interested in doing any Wonder Woman for the time being," she explained. "It's not an easy task, with what's going on with DC. James Gunn and Peter Safran have to follow their own heart into their own plans. I don't know what they are planning on doing or why, so I have sympathy for what a big job it is and they have to follow their heart and do what they've got planned."

Jenkins is currently working on a Star Wars movie titled Rogue Squadron.