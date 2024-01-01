Billie Piper and Steve Buscemi cast in Wednesday season two

Billie Piper and Steve Buscemi have been cast in in the second season of Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that the second season of the supernatural comedy series, starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, has begun production in Ireland with a number of new cast members.

In a new press release, it was revealed that new series regulars will include Piper, Buscemi, Owen Painter, Evie Templeton and Noah Taylor.

New guest stars include Joanna Lumley, Haley Joel Osment, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O'Connor, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo and Christopher Lloyd, who starred as Uncle Fester in 1991's The Addams Family.

In addition to the new cast members, several guest stars from the first season will return as series regulars, including Catherine Zeta-Jones, who played Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán, who played Gomez Addams, and Isaac Ordonez, who portrayed Pugsley Addams.

"We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces," Wednesday creators/executive producers Al Gough and Miles Millar said in a statement.

Ortega, who will also executive produce the second season, previously confirmed that the upcoming episodes will feature more "action and horror" than the first.

"We're definitely leaning into a little bit more horror," she told E! News in January. "It's really, really exciting because all throughout the show, Wednesday does need a bit of an arc. She never really changes and that's the wonderful thing about her."

The first season of the Netflix show, which premiered in November 2022, garnered 252.1 million views and spent 20 weeks in the global top 10, reaching the top 10 in 93 countries.