Rebel Wilson didn't feel "worthy" of love before meeting Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson has admitted she didn't feel "worthy" of love until she met her now-fiancé Ramona Agruma.

The Australian actress has opened up about the section of her recently released tell-all memoir, Rebel Rising, in which she admitted to feeling unworthy of love.

"I get a bit emotional about that because I'm like why does a girl feel like that? Just feel like not good enough and not lovable?" Rebel told The Project in an interview on Tuesday. "And then, yes, there have been things that have happened in my life, not massive traumas, but little things that have led to me feeling that way and I just didn't feel lovable or worthy."

The Pitch Perfect star, 44, continued, "And that's why I was eating all that c**p and junk food late at night because I felt like I was trash and treating my body like trash."

Rebel went on to explain that she eventually began to process her emotions, especially after her father passed away, which led her to understand that she was worthy of love.

"And then that was (when) the weight kind of dropped off, but more than that, I was being able to have true intimacy with somebody and really let somebody in and that happened to be my Ramona, my partner," she shared.

Rebel and Ramona went public with their romance in June 2022, and confirmed they were engaged eight months later in February last year.