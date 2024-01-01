Taylor Swift's feud with Scooter Braun to be explored in docuseries

Taylor Swift's feud with Scooter Braun is set to be explored in a new docuseries.

A new docuseries commissioned by Warner Bros. Discovery U.K. and Ireland is set to delve into the pop star's years-long feud with the record executive, it was announced on Tuesday.

The docuseries, titled Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, will be released in two parts later this year as part of WBD U.K.'s vs series, which also examined Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce and Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's high-profile legal battle.

The project will reportedly focus on the fallout after Scooter bought Big Machine Records in 2019 and became the owner of the masters of Taylor's first six albums, which led to her re-recording the albums.

The docuseries is also set to delve into the industry practices, fandom culture and gender dynamics that shaped the infamous feud.

A summery of the docuseries reads, "True to the vs format, the two episodes will examine the opposing sides of the argument; one exploring Swift's side that the sale was conducted without consulting her and that she has since been blocked from buying back her masters, and the other examining Braun's allegations that Swift refused to negotiate and instead incited a public feud by pitting her fan base against him."

Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood is set to premiere in June.