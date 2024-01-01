Hilary Duff welcomes fourth baby

Hilary Duff has welcomed her fourth baby.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she welcomed her fourth baby, her third with husband Matthew Koma, on 3 May.

Hilary also revealed that the newest member of her family, a baby girl, has been named Townes Meadow Bair.

"Townes Meadow Bair, now we know why she made us wait so long...She was perfecting those Cheeks!" Hilary, 36, wrote alongside a series of black and white photos from the birth.

"I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic," the Lizzie McGuire star continued. "We all love you like you've been here all along beauty."

Hilary announced in December that she was expecting her fourth child.

The news of the baby's arrival comes weeks after Hilary released a statement on her Instagram Stories, declaring she would no longer answer questions about her due date.

"I am no longer responding to texts or dm's about 'when baby is coming' ! I know everyone is checking in with love and humor, however, trust me... nobody wants it more than me!!!!!" she wrote at the time. "Babies come when they are ready. I am trying my best to be patient! The days are long and uncomfortable. Promise I will let you know."

Hilary and Matthew, 36, have two daughters together, Banks, five, and Mae, three. The actress also has a 12-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

The How I Met Your Father star and Matthew, a singer-songwriter and DJ, tied the knot in December 2019.